'We are colleagues not friends' - Toyin Abraham clears air on frosty relationship with Funke Akindele-Bello

Odion Okonofua

Abraham says she has a cordial work relationship with Akindele-Bello.

Nollywood movie stars Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/ToyinAbraham] [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has cleared the air over the alleged frosty relationship with Funke Akindele-Bello.

In a recent radio chat, the mother of one said she has nothing against Akindele as they are colleagues without any grudges against each other.

"She's my senior colleague and she's someone I respect a lot. So I don't know what people are talking about. You know, a lot of people don't understand that we are colleagues, not family, so you cannot be talking to all your colleagues," she said.

www.instagram.com

"We talk, we follow each other, If I see her I greet her. But a lot of people do not understand that we are working in the same industry and you don't have to be my friend. Just forget about social media, forget social media."

Abraham's comments may be connected to a recent social media outburst by Iyabo Ojo over a certain 'Funke.'

Ojo had alleged that 'Funke' paid a blogger to trash Abraham's new movie.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

