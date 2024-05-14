Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

On May 14, 2024, the filmmaker took to her Instagram story to urge them to refrain from bullying others for her sake.

She said, "Please don't use a fan page created in my name to bully or curse anyone let people bully curse and abuse me as long as they wish or want. The Lord is my strength and will always be my strength please."

The actress also posted the PSA to her X account and her post received support from her followers and supporters.

A fan commented, "Omo, people Dey do a lot this days… I understand sometimes that we have to reply them or interact with them, because only gods knows what you did wrong that they always find fault in what you do. God be with you Mum Ire."

"You expect Someone like me to folds hands...?? Be like you don forget where I de follow U from, you have forgotten days of humble beginning abi? Make person soil ur name, make I fold? TOYIN, AYA AJEYEMI bami soro na," another fan said in her defense.

Pulse Nigeria

"We no go hear, any slander or insult to you or your personality will be met with equal and proportionate response," said another defensive follower. "No matter how good you are to people, they will still get back at you with ill and defame words."

