ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

However, some of her fans have stated that they will continue to defend her.

Actress Toyin Abraham tells fans not to fight in her name [Instagram/Toyinabraham]
Actress Toyin Abraham tells fans not to fight in her name [Instagram/Toyinabraham]

Recommended articles

On May 14, 2024, the filmmaker took to her Instagram story to urge them to refrain from bullying others for her sake.

She said, "Please don't use a fan page created in my name to bully or curse anyone let people bully curse and abuse me as long as they wish or want. The Lord is my strength and will always be my strength please."

The actress also posted the PSA to her X account and her post received support from her followers and supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan commented, "Omo, people Dey do a lot this days… I understand sometimes that we have to reply them or interact with them, because only gods knows what you did wrong that they always find fault in what you do. God be with you Mum Ire."

"You expect Someone like me to folds hands...?? Be like you don forget where I de follow U from, you have forgotten days of humble beginning abi? Make person soil ur name, make I fold? TOYIN, AYA AJEYEMI bami soro na," another fan said in her defense.

Toyin Abraham's fans react to her message [X/Toyinabraham]
Toyin Abraham's fans react to her message [X/Toyinabraham] Pulse Nigeria

"We no go hear, any slander or insult to you or your personality will be met with equal and proportionate response," said another defensive follower. "No matter how good you are to people, they will still get back at you with ill and defame words."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not all commenters supported her, a standout comment read, "When you fuvked up... Netizen will treat your fuvk up. That's what it is, we don't celebrate hypocrisy and the masses matter."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' beats Drake's 'Family Matters' to Billboard #1 spot

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' beats Drake's 'Family Matters' to Billboard #1 spot

Toyin Abraham's AMVCA praise for Kehinde Bankole sparks rivalry rumours with Akindele

Toyin Abraham's AMVCA praise for Kehinde Bankole sparks rivalry rumours with Akindele

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days