Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle has refuted the claims that he is the father of reality TV star, TBoss' daughter.

The businessman made this known while reacting to a message sent to him by Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu.

"@olakunlechurchill have been getting questions from fans asking if you are allegedly the biological father of Tboss’ baby, the BBNaija lady?" Maduagwu wrote.

"I have seen people tag me severally to post like this, I am not the father of TBoss baby, people should just leave that woman alone, she is a great new mum of a beautiful baby, she is happy and doing great, haters should let her be," Olakunle replied.

TBoss has been in the spotlight about the father of her daughter since her pregnancy first broke the Internet.

TBoss welcomed her first child in 2019, after months of speculation of her pregnancy and even birth. She announced the arrival of the baby on her social media page not without thanking those who stood by her during the pregnancy. [Instagram/OfficialTBoss]

There were speculations about music mogul, Ubi Franklin being the father of the child, a rumour they both denied.

A popular Nigerian senator at some point also came out to deny the rumours about being the father of the reality TV star's daughter.

Ubi Franklin [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]

TBoss welcomed her daughter back in 2019.