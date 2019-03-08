It's barely three months into 2019, and the rift between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle is rearing its ugly head as he debunks the news that she has full custody of their son.

In a statement released by the lawyers to Churchill Olakunle, it wants to draw the attention of the public to the false news spreading around that a customary court in Abuja had granted full custody of their son, King.

Churchill Olakunle via his lawyers wants the public to disregard the false news. It went to say that a blogger who was reportedly under Tonto Dikeh's payroll defamed his character by calling him names.

It looks like 2019 will be another year where Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Churchill will be busy getting on each other's nerves.

The last time we got to see one of these guys shade each other was back in 2018 when Tonto Dikeh posted some cryptic messages on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Who is Tonto Dikeh shading in her post about ritual killers?

Did Tonto Dikeh shade her ex-husband on Instagram again?

With the series of posts shared on her Instagram stories, it looks like Tonto Dikeh is shading her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni. The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 19, 2018, where she shared a series of Instagram stories, which looked like she was actually slamming her ex-husband.

In one of the post, she called him sun of 'Kunle the Gardner' (Recall she once said Churchill's father was a gardener). She went to say she has lost respect for his family since they have disrespected her.

In another post, Tonto Dikeh specifically called him a fraudster saying that his source of income had stopped coming because of his inability to continue with his illicit business. She went on to accuse him of living a fake lifestyle.