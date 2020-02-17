Tonto Dikeh has been sued by her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle to the tune of N500M over malicious statements made against him in her famous YouTube video in 2019.

Churchill Olakunle is suing Tonto Dikeh over the videos she released in 2019 via her YouTube channel where she called him out. In the video, she had accused the businessman of being an internet fraudster and ritualist.

In the lawsuit notice which has him as the 1st claimant and Big Church Foundation as the second claimant, Churchill stated that the allegations are baseless and sponsored to tarnish and damage his image and political ambition.

Tonto Dikeh has been sued by her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle to the tune of N500M over malicious statements made against him in her famous YouTube video in 2019. [LindaIkeji]

Tonto Dikeh has been sued by her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle to the tune of N500M over malicious statements made against him in her famous YouTube video in 2019. [LindaIkeji]

According to Churchill, Tonto Dikeh was aware of his political decision and decided to ruin them with the YouTube video. He then went on to say that the actress should pay the sum of N500M for the general damages incurred by him over the malicious and false publications.

According to Churchill, Tonto Dikeh was aware of his political decision and decided to ruin them with the YouTube video. He then went on to say that the actress should pay the sum of N500M for the general damages incurred by him over the malicious and false publications. [LindaIkeji]

According to Churchill, Tonto Dikeh was aware of his political decision and decided to ruin them with the YouTube video. He then went on to say that the actress should pay the sum of N500M for the general damages incurred by him over the malicious and false publications. [LindaIkeji]

It would be recalled that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh sent the entire social media into a frenzy when she released a series of videos on her failed marriage. In a tell it all video, the actress dragged her former husband, Churchill Olakunle over his infidelity and involvement in Internet fraud.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh sent the entire social media into a frenzy when she released a series of videos on her failed marriage. In a tell it all video, the actress dragged her former husband, Churchill Olakunle over his infidelity and involvement in fraud.

The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.