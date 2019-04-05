The actress revealed this via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 4, 2019. According to her, there was never a time she got a car gift from or was it bought in her name as she is surprised at the lies been told by her former husband.

"Little by little the truth is coming out and will all come out!!! When I came out to say it was ALIE that I wasn’t bought any car, Abi this man was ranting on every blog that HE BOUGHT ME A CAR IN MY NAME! Abi I was called a liar because Na me use my hand lie say e buy give me just to raise his Profile!!

"NOW THE TRUTH IS OUT, I NEVER GOT A GIFT AND NEVER WAS ANY CAR BOUGHT IN MY NAME AS A GIFT!! 🥵🥵22million for a fairly used bought lemme check if I still have that receipt🥵🥵🥵 #PS:-Pls keep shooting your self on the leg, I’m here for it!!" she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh's reactions are coming a few hours after Churchill Olakunle had filed a petition to the Inspector General of Police over her illegal sale of his SUV.

It is definitely more drama for Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Olakunle's messy relationship as he has filed a petition to the Inspector General of Police over her illegal sale of his SUV.

The business mogul via his legal team submitted a petition to the office of the IG of police where he claims that he acquired a Toyota Prado SUV worth N22M for his organisation, Big Church Group.

He went on to reveal that after Tonto Dikeh welcomed their son, Andre(King), the car was then converted to home use. However, after their divorce, Tonto Dikeh allegedly forged the paper documents of the car and sold it.

According to Churchill Olakunle's lawyers, their client isn't really interested in the car but wants to make the police aware so as not be dragged into any issue over whatever the vehicle may be used for since he wasn't aware of the transaction or even the person that acquired the vehicle.