The feud between Tonto Dikeh and blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus appears to be far from over.

On Friday, April 3, 2020, Korkus took to her Instagram page where she made a statement which for many looks like it was directed to Dikeh.

"Trouble dey sleep yanga dey wake am up. You said you would belittle yourself if you talk about me in the interview question When you were asked about your problems with me?" she wrote.

"Honey you belittled yourself when you went to Dubai to chop sheet. Mscheeew. Ant thinking it is a butterfly. Please my people coronavirus is real. Wash your hands and stay home.

This renewed rift might have started after Tonto Dikeh's interview with Ubi Franklin on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Ubi in the interview had asked Dikeh about her issues with Korkus, a question the actress mockingly refused to answer.

Dikeh and Korkus made the headlines late in 2019 when they dragged each other on social media over various claims including fraud and stealing of an undisclosed celeb's boyfriend.

There are reports that the rift started after the news of Tonto's alleged deportation broke on social media. She, however, came out to deny the deportation rumours.