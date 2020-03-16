Toolz has sparked off rumours of cracks in her marriage with Captain Tunde Demuren after she yanked off his name from her Instagram profile.

Toolz and Tunde got married in 2016 at an elaborate wedding.

It is not clear when the On-Air personality took down the name of her husband from her Instagram profile.

A close look at her page indicates that she has changed her name to what it was she was still single.

However, the rumours that the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram are untrue.

Toolz still has all their photos intact.

Since she changed her profile name, there have been wide speculations of cracks in the admired marriage.

Toolz and Tunde are yet to release any official statement as to the status of their marriage.

The couple got married in May 2016 in an elaborate wedding which was held in Lagos and Dubai. They welcomed their first child in 2018.

Toolz is one of Nigeria's most influential On-Air personalities and from the Oniru royal family.

While Tunde is a pilot and son to the former Director-General of National Civil Aviation Authority, Harold Demuren.