Toke Makinwa is in the news again and this time around she praying and wishing for a husband that will take her shopping like D'banj.

The media personality said this in a video she posted on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. In the video, Toke Makinwa is seen admiring D'banj's wife who apparently went shopping with her hubby.

"I ran into my brother, D'banj shopping for his wife, I need a husband that will take me shopping (in Yoruba). When you pray for a man pray for a man like D'banj" she said.

Okay, guys, it is no longer news that Toke Makinwa really wants to settle down and start a family. So eligible bachelors of in the building, what are you all waiting for? If you think she was joking, then recall the time she went on Instagram to reveal her wish of having her own man.

"I wish I had a man" - Toke Makinwa says

Toke Makinwa misses the idea of her coming home to the arms of a man. The beautiful multi-talented media personality made this know on her Instagram stories on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

"So at times like this guys, I wish I had a man to get home to just kick it with and just chat about, and at other times I grab the remote control...tv," she said. Guys, Toke Makinwa is one gorgeous and talented woman and we wonder why you aren't shooting your shots!

Toke Makinwa has a lot of goodies but will only share with future

Back in June 2018, Toke Makinwa shared her qualities her future husband would be proud of. The beautiful and multi-talented media personality made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. According to Toke whoever marries her is going to be proud of her.

"Whoever I marry, you gon be so proud of this baby girl, you’ll bless God daily for the warrior he’s blessed you with. A cornerstone, her spirit is undefeated, her soul is gold. From that orphan girl to Queen," she tweeted. She didn't end it there, she went on to reveal what her future kids will call her. "My kids will call me blessed," she concluded.