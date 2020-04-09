Toke Makinwa wants anyone who cares to listen, to know that her vagina smells like pineapple and cranberry juice.

Makinwa in an Instagram live chat with her fans said it is totally wrong for any woman to have a vagina that smells.

''I feel like the vagina shouldn't have an odour. If your vagina smells...it has like a metallic smell which is kind of normal but I don't think that anybody's vagina should be smelling, it's not healthy.

"If your vagina smells, you should get that checked. Mine smells like pineapples because I drink a lot of pineapples and cranberry juice. And ladies just clean up properly," she said.

Even though she has received a lot of backlash for this statement on social media, we all know Makinwa isn't going to stop when it comes to sharing solicited and unsolicited statements on social media.

Born 3 November 1984, Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.