Toke Makinwa says ex-husband asked for his dinner immediately after confessing to cheating on her

The multi-talented media personality made this known during a chat with Chude Jideowo on his show #WithChude where she talked about their failed marriage.

"I wish my ex husband had walked up to me to say ‘girl you know I’ve done something’. I mean I tell people, regardless of what you guys saw play out in the media, that was my guy. That was my friend," she said.

"Many years have passed and sometimes you have this moment where it’s still unbelievable because at that time I was young but I fell in love with this guy hard."

"He was the best thing that ever happened since sliced bread. Nobody could tell me otherwise, you know this was my friend. So to go through that sort of betrayal, nothing compares, there’s absolutely nothing I can say, you know, to explain the things that went through my head."

"There was no hold hands, baby can I tell you something, I’ve wrong you, it wasn’t that. It was lies. ‘It’s not true, it’s not true’ and then ‘I’ll confess I’ll confess and it’s true’ and that was it.”

"And right after he confessed and told me that had happened, he still asked our chef to give him food and he still ate while I was on the floor crying…”

Makinwa and Ayide were married for a few years before they split.