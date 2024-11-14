RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toke Makinwa lists things men would do and never hear from her again

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

At the top of the list is trash talking an ex.

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

In a recent interview with Madame Joyce, she said, "If I meet a guy that runs his ex down, he's never going to hear from me again. If I meet a guy who talks about his ex consistently, he's still not over her, and he's not going to hear from me. If I meet a guy who makes comparisons to where he's coming from, he's never going to hear from me."

Makinwa also warned women about falling for men who trash-talk their exes, adding, "Your vagina is not made of gold, what he did to his ex, he can do times two to you."

"While you're with him, it's easy for a guy to paint a picture saying 'she was crazy.' every girl is crazy in every guy's book, if my exes talk about me to you, you'd think I'm the mad one because everyone would tell story. I always tell women that nigga going on about how crazy she is is the one that made her crazy," she added.

"I feel like have this thing as women where we say it can never be me. We have this it can never be me syndrome," Madame Joyce chipped in.

Regarding that, Makinwa stated that she learnt not to ever use the phrase, 'It can never be me,' because life is quick to humble people.

Makinwa responded, "I never say it can never be me because at 6pm that night. I don't judge people because I don't understand your journey. I hear and I say, may God give us mercy because I've seen how people say it can never be me and life would catch you at 6pm that night. One thing I have learnt is that we're the greatest judges when it comes to other people, but when it's our turn, we make a case."

