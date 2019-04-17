Wondering where to find the message? You've got to check out her Instagram page where she posted a video on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 and talked about busybodies and their relentlessness. She went on to caption the video with a very direct message for her haters.

"World people be like...... I’m wilding on this week’s episode of Toke Moments, 🤣🤣🤣🤣 all jokes aside though, I’m tired of the “she must be sleeping around to get ahead narrative, it’s getting boring now. Is it your sleep around? Is it ya body???? Her body count is high, is it ya high?????? Drink water and chill abeg 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I told a friend of mine the other day “stunt on them cos if the tables were turned they will ball on you too”. Have a laugh today guys, don’t tight your chest too much, relax those muscles 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 life is short, keep giving them hell 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 they will be alright," she wrote.

Well, if you find yourself in this category or have friends who seem to fit the description of who Toke Makinwa is talking about, then we sure you got the message and can pass it across to that friend.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has come out to talk about busybodies who won't mind their business. Recall that back in 2018, Okey Bakassi came for busybodies who never have anything nice to say to people rather they would drop negative comments on social media.

Okey Bakassi has a message for busybodies on social media

The veteran comedian made his frustrations known on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, where he posted a video. According to him, it is really unwarranted for anyone to make comments on social media especially if they have no knowledge of the topic.

"It has become very clear to me why people fail exams is not common sense if you don't understand something you ask questions. Even in African culture those days when things are too confusing they ask the oracle to even find the answer. So why rush to click the reply button on someone's post on social media when you don't understand the point. You reply and just talk nonsense, off point.

"Something wen nor concern the post you will just go and reply. If you read a post and move on, something go happen to you? I don't even understand, some people nor dey even borrow sense wetin you nor understand, ask questions, don't go to the public square and express your stupidity," he concluded.