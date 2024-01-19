ADVERTISEMENT
Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"Damn London, una show me pepper o," she said on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage continues with her hustle after being robbed in London yesterday [Instgram/Tiwasavage]
Tiwa Savage continues with her hustle after being robbed in London yesterday [Instgram/Tiwasavage]

On Thursday January 18, 2024, the singer said on her Instagram Story that she was robbed while in London.

"Damn London, una show me pepper o. Got robbed yesterday," her Story post read. The post had her fans worried about her safety and welfare. However, she allayed their fears by making another post saying, "Thanks guys."

Tiwa savage tells her fans that she was robbed [Instagram/Tiwa savage]
Tiwa savage tells her fans that she was robbed [Instagram/Tiwa savage] Pulse Nigeria
She then made another story post on January 19, 2024, showing her outfit of the day while she prepared to step out. In her caption she focused on her work, saying, "Another day, hustle continues."

Unfortunately, this is not Svage's first encounter with robbers. Back in April 2023, there was a robbery attempt at her residence which failed. She confirmed this in an official statement on April 14 via her Instagram page, stating that her home was breached by thieves.

Tiwa Savage's press release at the time [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Tiwa Savage's press release at the time [Instagram/TiwaSavage] Pulse Nigeria

She cleared the air that she and her family were safe and unharmed, adding that some of the dubious individuals were arrested and were held for further investigation at the Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.

Savage is not the only celebrity to have been robbed recently. Celebrities have been the target of robbers for many years.

Recall back in 2015, Davido and his manager were robbed of a whopping sum of $55,000 cash while in South Africa. The bandits also made away with two expensive Rolex watches that they had on them at the time. The music superstar shared the bad news with fans via his X account, explaining what happened.

His tweet read, “Thank God for my life…. If not for him.. E for be different story … My daughters face was flashing through my eyes the whole time….”

Thankfully neither him nor his manager were harmed by the bandits.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

