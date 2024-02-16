Tiwa Savage opens up about eye defects, blurry vision

Taking to her Instagram story on February 16, 2024, she opened up about her struggles which has affected her eyesight over the past two to three year, making her vision blurry.

“Guys the last two or three years, I have been noticing that I will be squinting sometimes and when I read some stuff, it would be getting blurry," she began.

Going on, she highlighted how her eyesight had worsened during her time in London, after which Savage decided to consult an optician to understand the extent of her vision impairment.

“And in the last few months, I noticed it got really bad that sometimes I will have to screen grab a message and then go back into my camera and zoom. So when I was in London, I said let me go and see the optician," she said.

Humorously, she showed off the new pair of medicated glasses sitting atop her nose, and said, “So my long sight is okay for now, he said, not great; but my short sight" she paused to shake her head then continued, "Literally, I will be in a restaurant and I won’t be able to read the menu. But for now, your girl is back and you know I needed to make some luxury and got myself a cartel pair because ABG don’t play."