Timi Dakolo writes song to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday

Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola have been married for 12 years [Instagram/Timidakolo]
In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram on October 3, 2024, he revealed that he penned a special song for Busola, encapsulating their love and the essence of their journey together.

He wrote, "They said if you fall in love with a writer, you will never die because you would be found in pieces of their art. So, I wrote this song for you and because of you. To remind you that you are like the perfect."

"See as you fine like 10 people. You are stubborn and like to win arguments but I like am like that. Make I no lie, sometimes I still look at you and still can’t believe you are mine. Every other thing I want to say dey inside the song," he playfully noted.

In conclusion, he added, "Oluwabusola @busoladakolo Happy birthday. This is 40 and you carry graciously. You can go and brag and tell the whole world your husband made this song on your 40th birthday. I love you."'

Dakolo's followers took to the comment section to wish his wife a very happy birthday, sending in goodwill her way. Many also commended the singer for the touching and romantic song.

"Hmmmmmmmmm we're really going through it this year ooooo.. so we no go even rest small?😂😂😂 Such a beautiful song.. you give people like us hope that marriage is a beautiful thing. Happy birthday to your beautiful wife🔥" a follower wrote.

Another comment read, "Welcome to the 4th floor Bubu of the yard🙌.Thank God for blessing my friend and brother with such a rare gem as You👏."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

