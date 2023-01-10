Tim Godfrey celebrates proposal anniversary with a trip down memory lane

The award-winning musician admitted that he was nervous and excited at the same time, which is why he was shaking throughout the proposal.

He wrote, "On this day, January 9th 2022… I was just shaking anyhow…. Mixture of excitement and nervousness! I won’t lie o… Kai!! I love you baby, you have made every single day with you, Heaven on earth! Happy proposal anniversary @ericakatrinagodfrey. Meeting you has been absolutely Divine! I love you. I love you. I love you. I will forever Love you My Anambra princess! [sic]."

The popular singer made the news of his engagement known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

"Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD. Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part," he wrote.

"But thank God, this blissful and Heaven made Journey has started. After giving my life to Christ. Sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me. No measure of time with you will be enough, But let’s start with forever . “EKJ” You are my STILL WATERS!!! I love you ❤️."