Justin Bieber and wifey, Hailey Bieber are reportedly set to get married for the second time but in the case, they will be walking down the aisle.

According to sources close to TMZ, the couple wants a more traditional wedding this time around where they will have a bunch of friends and family members in attendance.

The wedding is billed to take place in March 2019 which happens to be around Justin's 25th birthday. Los Angeles is the choice location for the couple after they dumped the idea of using Canada which is where Bieber's family reside in because of the bad weather.

A number of celebrities are billed to be attendance, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who have both received an invitation card. The first time Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin tied the knot in what is still a rumour, was back in September 2018.

The couple had visited a Marriage Bureau in New York City where they had a very private rite. Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018 during a vacation trip to the Bahamas.

