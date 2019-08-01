When KimOprah joined other housemates for the fourth season of BBNaija, we knew she was one celeb that was going to be here for a long time and she is proving us right with her new photos on Instagram which is already causing a commotion.

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 301, 2019 where she shared a series of hot photos that has gotten everyone talking. In one of the photos, she could pass for the cover girl of 'Play Boy' magazine.

"I’m Sure Those Other GIRLS Were Nice Enough But You Need Someone To SPICE It Up 🌶😏," she captioned one of the photos.

From the looks of things, this is one reality TV star that we would have to watch closely as her lifestyle on social media will be an interesting mix.

In a recent interview with PULSE, KimOprah revealed that she was in a relationship with fellow housemate a few years ago, precisely back in university.

KimOprah was the fourth housemate to be evicted from BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season four, after entertaining Africa for two weeks. The former beauty queen was a guest at PULSE on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, where we got to talk about her stay in the house.

KimOprah also opened up on her relationship with one of the male housemates before getting into the Big Brother House. She revealed that Gedoni was the housemate she once dated years ago.

"I dated Gedoni at some point in my year two that was in the University of Portharcourt, we were in the same modeling agency in Portharcourt city, you know. We dated for like seven months and we decided to just stay friends because it wasn't just working out in the relationship and whatnot. And then all of a sudden I see him in the Big Brother house," she said.

KimOprah and Ella were evicted from the Big Brother house on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after spending two weeks in the house. KimOprah is a former beauty queen and TV presenter who plans to further her studies and go into the real estate business in the future.