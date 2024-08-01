ADVERTISEMENT
The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also says that he has handed over his African giant title to Falz

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]
Amid the highly anticipated #Endbadgovernment protest across the federation, Afrobeats singer Burna Boy took to X to explain why he had remained silent on the matter, stressing that his name should not be called.

"The fight in me died on this day. Ogun go doggy, anybody wey call my name this time around," he wrote, highlighting an old post from 2020 where protesters refused to play his songs during the protests and chanted, "No Burna, cancelled!"

Burna Boy's post sparked a variety of reactions from X users who called him out in the comment section over his silence.

An X user wrote, "Oga, shut up. Because they did you bad doesn't mean you should give up. U taught us to keep fighting in your songs but u dey here dey cap nonsense."

"I taught you to keep fighting your oppressors but you chose to fight me," Burna Boy replied.

Because you wan ghost and you de call yourself African giant," to which the singer replied, "I don't hand over to Falz bros."

After his declaration, Burna Boy was slammed by other X users who claimed that rapper Falz already had the title.

"What did you hand over?? Oga na Falz dey hold am before you, no hand over anything," said a disgruntled X user.

Another person commented, "Lmfao. You didn’t hand anything over, you were just using Nigeria misery to make music and money for yourself."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

