RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teni gifts her secondary school mathematics teacher a brand new car

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Teni has surprised her secondary school teacher with a brand new car during a visit to her Alma mater.

Teni
Teni

Details: In celebration of the World's Teachers Day, Teni visited her secondary Apata Memorial High School in Ondo State where she was excitedly received by students and staff.

Read Also

During her visit, Teni gifted her mathematics teacher Mr. Ofudje a brand new Lexus Car for what she describes as his “diligence, integrity and hard work”.

While presenting the car, Teni extolled the virtues of her mathematics teacher. "I just wanted to appreciate your diligence, integrity, and how hard you work and I decided to buy you a car,” she said.

A Staff of the secondary school shared clips and pictures of the event on her Facebook account where she revealed that the Maths teacher Mr. Ofudje was Teni's favorite teacher when she was in secondary school.

The clip quickly circulated on social media as fans and users praised Teni for her kind gesture.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October

South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October

Kaestyle announced as Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria

Kaestyle announced as Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Teni gifts her secondary school mathematics teacher a brand new car

Teni gifts her secondary school mathematics teacher a brand new car

'Lets meet in court,' Portable tells Promoter who's demanding 20 billion naira in damages over botched US Show

'Lets meet in court,' Portable tells Promoter who's demanding 20 billion naira in damages over botched US Show

Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction

Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction

Obi Maduegbuna joins the cast of 'Last Call' directed by Shola Thompson

Obi Maduegbuna joins the cast of 'Last Call' directed by Shola Thompson

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Korra Obidi [Instagram/korraobidi]

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Sheggz and Gbemisola Akinde [Instagram]

Everything he said to Bella, he’s also said to me- Sheggz’ ex confirms“abuse” claims

Ruger and Kizz Daniel (Legit)

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]