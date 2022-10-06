Details: In celebration of the World's Teachers Day, Teni visited her secondary Apata Memorial High School in Ondo State where she was excitedly received by students and staff.
Teni gifts her secondary school mathematics teacher a brand new car
Afrobeats star Teni has surprised her secondary school teacher with a brand new car during a visit to her Alma mater.
During her visit, Teni gifted her mathematics teacher Mr. Ofudje a brand new Lexus Car for what she describes as his “diligence, integrity and hard work”.
While presenting the car, Teni extolled the virtues of her mathematics teacher. "I just wanted to appreciate your diligence, integrity, and how hard you work and I decided to buy you a car,” she said.
A Staff of the secondary school shared clips and pictures of the event on her Facebook account where she revealed that the Maths teacher Mr. Ofudje was Teni's favorite teacher when she was in secondary school.
The clip quickly circulated on social media as fans and users praised Teni for her kind gesture.
