Teni gifts her secondary school mathematics teacher a brand new car

During her visit, Teni gifted her mathematics teacher Mr. Ofudje a brand new Lexus Car for what she describes as his “diligence, integrity and hard work”.

While presenting the car, Teni extolled the virtues of her mathematics teacher. "I just wanted to appreciate your diligence, integrity, and how hard you work and I decided to buy you a car,” she said.

A Staff of the secondary school shared clips and pictures of the event on her Facebook account where she revealed that the Maths teacher Mr. Ofudje was Teni's favorite teacher when she was in secondary school.