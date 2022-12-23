Teni celebrates 30th birthday in London

The singer made a post on her Instagram story suggesting that she would be celebrating this year's birth anniversary in London.

In the photo with her younger sister, Tejumola Apata, who appears to be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, December 24, she wrote, "birthday girls headed to London."

Teni and a remarkable 2022

Teni was in the news for several positive reasons this year, from headlining shows to getting award decorations.

Earlier this year, in celebration of World Teachers Day, Teni visited her secondary school, Apata Memorial High School, in Ondo State, where she was excitedly received by students and staff.

During her visit, Teni gifted her mathematics teacher, Mr. Ofudje, a brand new Lexus car for what she describes as his diligence, integrity, and hard work.