ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teni celebrates 30th birthday in London

Babatunde Lawal

Tejumola, her sister, will also be celebrating her birthday tomorrow.

Teni [Instagram/TeniEntertainer]
Teni [Instagram/TeniEntertainer]

The self-proclaimed sugar mummy of the world, Teniola Apata, has clocked 30 years today, December 23, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer made a post on her Instagram story suggesting that she would be celebrating this year's birth anniversary in London.

In the photo with her younger sister, Tejumola Apata, who appears to be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, December 24, she wrote, "birthday girls headed to London."

Teni and a remarkable 2022

Teni was in the news for several positive reasons this year, from headlining shows to getting award decorations.

Earlier this year, in celebration of World Teachers Day, Teni visited her secondary school, Apata Memorial High School, in Ondo State, where she was excitedly received by students and staff.

During her visit, Teni gifted her mathematics teacher, Mr. Ofudje, a brand new Lexus car for what she describes as his diligence, integrity, and hard work.

Also this year, the singer was added to the list of entertainers with national honours on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, when she was named a Member of the Order by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teni celebrates 30th birthday in London

Teni celebrates 30th birthday in London

Anekwe John Paul emerges winner of Hi-Life Fest 2022 music talent show

Anekwe John Paul emerges winner of Hi-Life Fest 2022 music talent show

Top 10 Producers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Producers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Wedding bells ring for Rapper Vector and his girlfriend Yinka

Wedding bells ring for Rapper Vector and his girlfriend Yinka

KCee & Okwesili Eze Group return with new compilation, 'Thanksgiving'

KCee & Okwesili Eze Group return with new compilation, 'Thanksgiving'

Sean Tizzle returns with new single, 'Sure For You'

Sean Tizzle returns with new single, 'Sure For You'

Zinoleesky drops new EP, 'Grit & Lust'

Zinoleesky drops new EP, 'Grit & Lust'

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Asake dazzles fans at Flytime Fest Day 2

Asake dazzles fans at Flytime Fest Day 2

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita and her hubby, Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

DO2DTUN

OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama

Nigerian music superstar Davido

Davido sets new record, becomes Nigerian celebrity with most Instagram likes

Rihanna's cute baby (TikTok/Rihanna,Getty Images)

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video