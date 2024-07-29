ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tenge Tenge in Nigeria ‘for Davido video shoot’

Samson Waswa
Tenge Tenge poses with comedians Emmanuela and Aunty Success
Tenge Tenge poses with comedians Emmanuela and Aunty Success
  • Ugandan entertainer Rango Tenge Tenge is in Nigeria for various activities
  • He was part of the Makayla Malaka children's concert at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel
  • Tenge Tenge is reported to be expected to be part of a Davido music video shoot

Ugandan entertainer and social media giant, Rango Tenge Tenge is a guest in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Tenge and his team arrived two days ago in the West African country where he is set for a number of activities.

First, the 13-year-old was part of the Makayla Malaka children's concert which took place over the weekend at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Makayla, the 12-year-old British-Nigerian singer, performed songs from her fifth studio album. She was joined by Tenge Tenge, along with other entertainers including Nigerian young comedians Emanuella and Aunty Success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos of the three hanging out before the concert went viral in Nigeria.

Tenge Tenge with Nigerian comics
Tenge Tenge with Nigerian comics pulse uganda

Reports, however, emerged that Tenge, whose real name is Saad Ssozi is expected to be part of a Davido music video shoot.

Nigerian blogs wrote on Sunday that Tenge had “received the invitation from Davido's camp” for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he’d yet to confirm these reports, Tenge took to social media on Sunday to declare his love for Don Jazzy, another Nigeria superstar.

He prayed for an opportunity to meet him before he returned to Uganda.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard

Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

Tenge Tenge in Nigeria ‘for Davido video shoot’

Tenge Tenge in Nigeria ‘for Davido video shoot’

'With Difficulty Comes Ease' with Uzoamaka Aniunoh to premiere on Prime Video in August

'With Difficulty Comes Ease' with Uzoamaka Aniunoh to premiere on Prime Video in August

Here's everything you must know about 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' housemates

Here's everything you must know about 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' housemates

Destiny Etiko slams Nigerians for being excited for 'BBNaija' despite economic hardship

Destiny Etiko slams Nigerians for being excited for 'BBNaija' despite economic hardship

American actress Tiffany Haddish shocked to find a grocery shop in Africa (Video)

American actress Tiffany Haddish shocked to find a grocery shop in Africa (Video)

BBNaija 9: Ndi Nne team emerges winner of the first custodian challenge

BBNaija 9: Ndi Nne team emerges winner of the first custodian challenge

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT