Tenge Tenge in Nigeria ‘for Davido video shoot’

Tenge and his team arrived two days ago in the West African country where he is set for a number of activities.

First, the 13-year-old was part of the Makayla Malaka children's concert which took place over the weekend at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Makayla, the 12-year-old British-Nigerian singer, performed songs from her fifth studio album. She was joined by Tenge Tenge, along with other entertainers including Nigerian young comedians Emanuella and Aunty Success.

Photos of the three hanging out before the concert went viral in Nigeria.

Video shoot

Reports, however, emerged that Tenge, whose real name is Saad Ssozi is expected to be part of a Davido music video shoot.

Nigerian blogs wrote on Sunday that Tenge had “received the invitation from Davido's camp” for the project.

While he’d yet to confirm these reports, Tenge took to social media on Sunday to declare his love for Don Jazzy, another Nigeria superstar.