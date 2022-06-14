RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tems diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, postpones shows

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian singer Tems [Instagram/TemsBaby]
Nigerian singer Tems [Instagram/TemsBaby]

The music star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

"It breaks my heart to say this but there has been no other option for me. I'm not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what's left of my voice," she wrote.

"On doctor's order, I have to postpone the two shows this week. The new dates for both shows will be announced tomorrow."

The singer apologised for the inconveniences the postponement may have caused.

Reflux laryngitis is an irritation in the back of the throat due to acid or other chemicals that come up from your stomach.

This usually happens at night when you're asleep.

Other terms for this problem include gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), acid reflux, and chronic laryngitis.

Justin Bieber sharing that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome [People]
Justin Bieber sharing that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome [People] Pulse Nigeria

Tems announcement is coming days after Canadian singer Justin Bieber also announced that he was taking a break from music after being diagnosed with a rare illness.

"I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,'' he said.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face."

Odion Okonofua

