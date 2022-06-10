RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Justin Bieber’s face paralysed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Justin Bieber has come out to announce that he is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. [Instagram/JustinBieber]
Justin Bieber has come out to announce that he is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. [Instagram/JustinBieber]

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, June 10, 2022.

"I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,'' he said.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face."

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or the mouth.

It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head.

This is not the first time the singer will be getting diagnosed with a disorder.

It would be recalled that in 2020, he was diagnosed with Lyme disorder.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote at that time.

Odion Okonofua

