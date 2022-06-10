Justin Bieber’s face paralysed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

"I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,'' he said.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face."

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or the mouth.

It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head.

This is not the first time the singer will be getting diagnosed with a disorder.

It would be recalled that in 2020, he was diagnosed with Lyme disorder.