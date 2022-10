She tweeted in the late hours of October 6 to express her regret and unhappiness. Tems revealed that this was because of external layers she couldn't not control. She also pledged to make it up to her fans as quickly as possible.

"Hey Kenya. Honestly, it’s quite heartbreaking to say this but I will not be able to perform at the Tukutane Festival due to circumstances beyond my control.

I am as disappointed as you all are but I look forward to coming and giving you a show that you deserve. Love you all”, she wrote.

For her contribution to Future's Wait For U feat. Drake, Tems recently won the Best Collaboration Category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. She was also nominated for three other awards for her work on the song including Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration.

The singer gained notoriety as a result of her contribution to Wizkid's 2020 single Essence, which received a Grammy Award nomination and peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100 after being released in a remix with an additional feature from Justin Bieber.