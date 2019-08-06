There are reports that Tekno is at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force to answer questions over the nude women dancing in a transparent truck in public some days ago.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the music star is said to have arrived the police command to answer questions on Tuesday August 6, 2019, over the transparent truck which caused an outrage some days ago in Lagos.

''Tekno has been invited by the State CID in respect of those strip dancers in the truck in a public place dancing naked. So he is invited for questioning. He is in our office at the moment,'' Bala Elkana the spokesman for the police command told Linda Ikeji.

Mr. Bala, however, said he doesn't know if Tekno will be charged to court yet because he is still under investigation. It would be recalled that Tekno caused a major commotion on the Lekki axis of Lagos a few days ago when he was spotted with some naked women dancing in a transparent truck.

He, however, went on to apologise for the act which caused a lot of outrage from people who saw the act as intolerable.

Tekno apologises for dancing publicly with half-naked women in Lagos

Nigerian musician, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno has apologised over the controversial video in which he was seen with strippers dancing seductively in a truck. A snippet of the video, which recently went viral on social media showed Tekno dancing with four strippers, spraying them with money and spanking their buttocks.

The act according to the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASSAA, contravenes Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section provides that “any person who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public commits an offence and liable to a conviction to three years imprisonment”. Section 134 (a) further states that “an indecent act in a public place makes both parties engaging in the act liable to imprisonment for two years”.

It's been reported that the act could earn the singer two years imprisonment.