Teddy A shares heartwarming details of proposal to Bambam

In the recent episode of media personality Nedu's podcast, the reality star shared how he realised Bambam was his soulmate and decided to take the next step despite their fair share of ups and downs.

Surprising many, he revealed that they had not spoken for two weeks leading up to the proposal, and their relationship seemed to be on the brink of collapse.

Through a heart-to-heart conversation with his brother in the United States, Teddy A found clarity and discovered the depth of his love for Bambam.

With a renewed sense of purpose, he hatched a plan to propose to her in the most unforgettable way.

Teddy A misled Bambam's manager and personal assistant by fabricating a story about the governor requesting her presence alongside others. Little did Bambam know that this was all part of Teddy A's master plan.

Upon returning home, she was met with an emotional proposal from her beloved Teddy A, whom she had not spoken to in two weeks.

Long story short, the couple who met as housemates in the third season of Big Brother Naija, named "Double Wahala", have now been happily married for five years and is blessed with two beautiful kids.

Watch his confession here: