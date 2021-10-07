Davido's official photographer Fortune has been laid to rest.
Tears as Davido's official photographer Fortune is laid to rest
Fortune Umurname Peter died at the age of 24.
The celebrity photographer was buried on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Yaba.
Among those present at the private ceremony were his close friends and family members.
Fortunate Umurname Peter died on Tuesday, September 21, during an alleged accident.
He died at the age of 24.
Fortunate Umurname Peter was born and raised in Bariga, Lagos but hails from Owerri in Imo state.
Until his death, the celebrity photographer worked with several celebrities including Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lil baby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many more.
