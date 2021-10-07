RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tears as Davido's official photographer Fortune is laid to rest

Fortune Umurname Peter died at the age of 24.

Nigerian music star Davido and Fortune [Instagram/Fortune]
Davido's official photographer Fortune has been laid to rest.

The celebrity photographer was buried on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Yaba.

Among those present at the private ceremony were his close friends and family members.

Fortunate Umurname Peter died on Tuesday, September 21, during an alleged accident.

He died at the age of 24.

Fortunate Umurname Peter was born and raised in Bariga, Lagos but hails from Owerri in Imo state.

Until his death, the celebrity photographer worked with several celebrities including Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lil baby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many more.

