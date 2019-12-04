TBoss has in an emotional note, paid tribute to her later father who passed away a few months ago.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday, December 4, 2019, where she shared a photo of her late dad, Engineer Vincent Idowu and wrote a heartfelt tribute to him.

"I honestly don’t think people really understand the concept of Death. It is Final. Forever. And forever is a really long Loong Looooonnng time. I wish things were different, I wish I could turn back the hands of time to be there with you, be there for you like I’ve always been, hold your hand through it all, to tell you how much I loved you, to forgive you, to forgive myself. I’m so sorry.

"I know you’re in a better place and have finally found the purest form of peace, peace that you never knew here on earth but Toksy misses you so much, Tata. I miss you so much. I know that eventually, gradually the pain would fade away. But for now, the tears keep me company, I remember all the good and all the not so good, I smile remembering the many pleasant times. But most especially I have Learnt- I Learnt that life is fleeting and the idea is to make and leave as many positive memories as possible. RIP Tata..." she wrote.

On a lighter note, the reality TV star recently welcomed a child and it was one of the most talked-about celebrity baby arrivals for the year 2019.

The arrival of her baby...

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page a few months ago to announce the good news. According to her, she was excited about the reception she has been receiving fans and friends since the arrival of her baby.

"I wanna use this opportunity to express my immense appreciation to Each & Everyone who took out time to send me Congratulatory messages, prayers & well-wishes on the birth of my child. May God Bless you all & answer your prayers as well," she wrote.

She went on to debunk the photo of a baby that was been shared around on social media as her child. Recall TBoss' pregnancy has been a talking point for months now as she neither confirmed or denied being pregnant. Fans only got to find out about the pregnancy after photos from her visit to an Abuja based hospital got to social media.