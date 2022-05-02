Supermodel Faith Morey hints at divorce from her husband Randy Morey

"The best feeling seeing my little man happy...Mummy goes the extra mile. Single mums, we can now take the place of a dad/man in our kids' life. Divorce does not mean a new enemy. Your kid should be your priority. Mummy has two days to herself," she wrote.

It is not exactly clear when the former supermodel and her husband called it quits.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the model turned actress and Morey walked down the aisle in 2010.

They have a son, Ethan, together.

The actress recently made a controversial statement about marriages, especially in Lagos.

"So I'm about to shake a table nobody ever talks about. This conversation, especially in Lagos and my question, is how many men in Nigeria are married to lesbians without them knowing," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

"And these lesbians are cheating under their roof. Okay, let's get into it...so these partners could be their best friends and girlfriends for years. And the husband will be cool with it because she's a girl not knowing that's her lover."

Morey is a Nigerian-born model and actress based in the United States of America.