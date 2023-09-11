Real Warri Pikin wants FG to help Nigerians battling suicidal thoughts

Real Warri Pikin made the call in a video broadcast via her verified Instagram account, @realwarripikin, on Sunday.

The comedian, who revealed that in June 2018 she attempted suicide, said suicide is real and must be taken seriously.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Suicide Prevention Day is an awareness day observed every September 10, to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

She said it was time the government and every individual stood up to ensure that this is checked and victims gained access to therapists within the country.

"It is world suicide prevention day. Do you know that more than 700,000 people die due to committing suicide each year, that means every four seconds people die.

"It is alarming, we need to come together to prevent suicide, it is real. I have been there.

"I advise government to make suicide therapists accessible and affordable for victims. Therapy is expensive, then I couldn't afford it but I can afford it now. Let us consider those who cannot afford it.

"Another way to tackle it is, let us normalise talking about it, mental health challenge is real, everything is not spiritual," she said.

The comedian advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit of checking on their loved ones and always engage kind words when communicating with people.

"Be kind to one another with your words, let's reduce tough love which comes from a place of concern and love. It is not good. Let us check on our friends, don’t assume they are okay.