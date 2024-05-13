Mr. Wonder who is in Ghana with his family will hold both his American citizen and that of Ghana.
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship( VIDEO)
American musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder has officially been granted Ghanaian citizenship status by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, May 13, 2024.
At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, the renowned singer, expressed delight at the honour done him.
“I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilisation was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised],” he stated.
The US music legend Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana Monday morning, May 13, 2024, following a decision in 2021 to permanently relocate to the West African country.
He was captured at the Kotoka International Airport, mobbed by fans and industry players on Monday morning.
It appears Stevie has finally had his wish fulfilled after he declared in February 2021, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey explaining his decision to move to Ghana, citing the political turmoil in the United States.
Stevie Wonder, a Michigan native, learned to play piano, drums, and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award, and has been nominated 74 times.
