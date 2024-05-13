ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship( VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

American musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder has officially been granted Ghanaian citizenship status by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, May 13, 2024.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship

Mr. Wonder who is in Ghana with his family will hold both his American citizen and that of Ghana.

Recommended articles

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, the renowned singer, expressed delight at the honour done him.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship Pulse Ghana

“I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilisation was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised],” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US music legend Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana Monday morning, May 13, 2024, following a decision in 2021 to permanently relocate to the West African country.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship Pulse Ghana

He was captured at the Kotoka International Airport, mobbed by fans and industry players on Monday morning.

It appears Stevie has finally had his wish fulfilled after he declared in February 2021, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey explaining his decision to move to Ghana, citing the political turmoil in the United States.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Stevie Wonder, a Michigan native, learned to play piano, drums, and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award, and has been nominated 74 times.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Vee bites back at Isilomo for rating her 'cheap' AMVCA dress 2/10

BBNaija's Vee bites back at Isilomo for rating her 'cheap' AMVCA dress 2/10

List of Bob Marley's 13 children carrying on his music legacy

List of Bob Marley's 13 children carrying on his music legacy

Dremo doubles down as he releases new Sarkodie diss track

Dremo doubles down as he releases new Sarkodie diss track

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship( VIDEO)

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship( VIDEO)

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days

Phyna's new film 'The Last Man On Earth' premieres this week — watch trailer

Phyna's new film 'The Last Man On Earth' premieres this week — watch trailer

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Moses Bliss overjoyed to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan as their Nigerian trip ends

Moses Bliss overjoyed to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan as their Nigerian trip ends

Nigerians are sick people — Brymo reacts to reports he asked Simi for sex

Nigerians are sick people — Brymo reacts to reports he asked Simi for sex

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ali Baba and his wife Mary welcome triplet boys

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie