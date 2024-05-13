American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship( VIDEO)

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, the renowned singer, expressed delight at the honour done him.

“I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilisation was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised],” he stated.

The US music legend Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana Monday morning, May 13, 2024, following a decision in 2021 to permanently relocate to the West African country.

He was captured at the Kotoka International Airport, mobbed by fans and industry players on Monday morning.

It appears Stevie has finally had his wish fulfilled after he declared in February 2021, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey explaining his decision to move to Ghana, citing the political turmoil in the United States.

