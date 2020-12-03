Nollywood veteran Stella Damasus has remembered her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin who passed away 16 years ago.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 3, 2020, where she paid tribute to her late husband.

"It's been 16 years since we lost my hubby JAIYEJEJE ABODERIN. Still feels like yesterday. I wasn't sure I could bring myself to write this but I need to. Our daughters are 21 and 18 now, all grown up," she wrote.

"They decided to do something different this year to honor him. We all miss him and talk about him daily. Jay is not the kind of man that you forget. I smile each time I remember or talk about him because that's what he represented to all who knew him. He brought joy, happiness, comfort and support to all."

Stella Damasus and Jaiye Aboderin's daughters Izzy Bella and Angelica [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

"I cry sometimes because I wish he could have spent more time with us. But God knows best. Anyone who has lost a spouse will understand what I mean. JAY will never be forgotten. His legacy lives on. No matter where we go or who we become, he will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace Obim. #RIP #jaiyejejeAboderin."

Damasus and Aboderin got married in 1999.

The couple had two daughters before Jaiye died suddenly in 2004.

Her other marriages

In 2007, Damasus remarried, this time, to Emeka Nzeribe. Now this was one of the shortest celebrity marriages ever as it only lasted for 7 months. The reason behind the end of Damasus' union to Nzeribe is not known to date.

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus [Instagram/DaBishop007]

In what started as mere rumours in 2011, Damusus and movie producer and director, Daniel Ademinokan became an item. They however kept their relationship and marriage private until 2014. There are, however, unconfirmed reports that the two have split.