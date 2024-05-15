Stella Damasus' daughter looks like her twin as she graduates from university

In the spirit of celebration, the actress took to her Instagram account on May 14, 2024, and posted a video collage of Angelica's graduation pictures. In her caption, Stella revealed the exciting news that her daughter's grades secured an Ivy League scholarship for her.

She said, "As my second daughter @angelicatooni graduates today from @columbia I give God all the honour and glory. I am grateful for his love, grace, mercy and favour. Angelica's grades gave her a full scholarship in an Ivy league college. Yes! Today I have the right to brag. My last baby is done (for now 😜😜)."

Filled with joy she added, "Proud mama moment y'all. More videos and pictures coming. Prepare to get sick of me 🤣🤣💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. Congratulations my princess. I love you beyond words."

While many fans and followers joined the actress in celebration, the uncanny resemblance between Stella and Angelica did not go unnoticed.

A follower commented, "For a moment I thought she was you❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations to her and you too ..We all pray that we experience our kids great successes." Another said, "Congratulations, her face and yours are same sha ooo."

Pulse Nigeria