Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for wrongfully detaining their kids in the US

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Looks like things are getting a little messy between these ex-lovers.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the middle of a divorce [People Magazine]
According to People Magazine, the Game of Thrones actress has called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," in the paperwork filed on September 20, 2023.

Sophie, filed these documents in a federal court, citing the international treaty, Hague Convention which deals with child abduction across country lines.

The actress detailed that she and Jonas had agreed to raise their two daughters Willa and J.D. in England as their 'forever home' just in December of 2022, which was why they sold their Miami home in preparation. She also stressed in the paperwork that before the divorce papers were filed, Jonas was in temporary custody of their girls because he had more daylight hours to spend with them in comparison to her and her gruelling shooting hours in the UK.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and their kids [Hollywoodlife]
The actress also disclosed that she found out that Jonas had filed for divorce from her via social media days after he filed. Turner's paperwork stated that afterwards, she visited her estranged husband to discuss taking the children back to England with her, during which he "refused to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 1, 2023, to the sheer shock of their fans especially because Turner had posted a lovey-dovey picture of them a week before. Now, according to her, their marriage had an abrupt breakdown after their fight on August 15.

The two met in 2016 and got engaged a year later, then wed in two ceremonies: the first a private, intimate ceremony in Las Vegas and the second, a larger wedding in Paris.

Now it seems like the 'picture-perfect' marriage is crumbling, and it's crumbling fast.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

