Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Welp, looks like the 'rumours' and 'speculations' weren't rumours after all.

Joe Jonas and Sophie turner have called it quits.
Joe Jonas and Sophie turner have called it quits.

Merely hours after it was revealed that the singer had hired a divorce lawyer, paperwork was filed in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Reports say he has requested that he and Sophie work out a custody plan for their two daughters; three-year-old Willa and their one-year-old whose name still has not been revealed but is stated as D.J. in the papers.

Their daughters were born in 2020 and 2022 respectively.
Their daughters were born in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Pulse Nigeria

TMZ reports that the couple's lifestyle differences caused an irreparable rift in their marriage, with Joe being the 'homebody type' and Sophie preferring to party. They go further to state that a source close to the couple alleges that the musician 'never wanted to file for divorce', but did so because it was in the best interest of their children.

According to the paperwork submitted, Joe has requested that he and Sophie create a parenting plan and a 'timesharing schedule' for the kids. His lawyer stated that, "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The paperwork also requested that the primary residence of the children be in Miami where they both live.

Both parties entered into a 'valid and enforceable prenuptial agreement' on April 29, 2019, before they tied the knot, but it was not added to the paperwork. According to the outlet, Joe also did not request child support from his estranged wife because they both have fulfilling careers and can take care of the children.

The Blast reports that the prenup allows for him to keep all royalties from all of his musical initiatives, and Sophie will maintain all money she earned from Game of Thrones, as well as any other payment. The couple will also reportedly maintain the rights to their image and likeness, as well as any businesses 'associated with their celebrity status'.

The speculations about the split started merely days ago after the singer was spotted without his wedding ring in public, even though he and Sophie were still seen together in recent weeks.

The two met in 2016 and got engaged a year later, then wed in two ceremonies: the first a private, intimate ceremony in Las Vegas and the second, a larger wedding in Paris. Since then, they have looked like the picture of happiness until now.

