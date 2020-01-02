After Davido cleared the air on why he allowed Sophia Momodu to fly with him in his plane from Lagos to Ghana, his baby mama has reacted and she's not taking it lightly with the singer.

Following the rumoured fling between the music star and Sophia, Davido took to his Instagram page to explain that he allowed his baby mama to join him in his plane because of his daughter, Imade.

But it seems Davido’s explanation did not go down well with Sophia as she fired back at the singer saying she didn’t ask him for a lift.

She said, ‘I’m bout to burn this whole sh*t down cos I never asked for a lift.’

Meanwhile, tweeps have taken the matter up for discussion. While some believe Davido was just clearing the air on the rumoured relationship, others think the artiste disrespected the mother of his first child in the statement.

Below are some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.