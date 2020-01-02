Davido has come out to clear the air about the rumoured fling with his baby mama, Sophie Momodu.

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Thursday, January 2, 2020, where he shared a lengthy post about the reason Sophie Momodu joined him in his private jet during his trip to Ghana.

"I just want to drop a quick comment on the headlines of the silly blogs I've been seeing circulate about me taking the mother of first child on a trip to Ghana and really wish y'all will quit with it. You ALL know that I just proposed to Chioma recently and it would make no sense whatsoever for me to be doing such. My daughter's mother had her business in Ghana with Afrochella selling Imade's hair products at stalls and I was obviously booked to perform at Afronation.

"I simply gave her a lift for the sake of Imade who I didn't want to be left in Lagos without her mom. I t was either that or she fly economy. I don't understand why you all would spread such rumours you know would do nothing but hurt my fiance and disrespect her family. 2020 is for positive energy. Get it with it," he wrote.

Davido's statement is coming a few days after the two were spotted in Ghana with their daughter, Imade in Ghana. Immediately photos of Davido and Sophia got to the Internet, rumours started flying around about their relationship.

We guess with this latest statement released by Davido, he has been able to clear the air about that trip and the photos that got a lot of people talking. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

