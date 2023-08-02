Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

Appearing as a guest on the With Chude podcast, CeeC noted that she received hate from different fanbases of her fellow housemates After her time on the show. She also noted that many people dislike her for reasons unknown to her.

In her words, "When you meet me in person you'd find out that whatever you thought about me, is not who I am. Some people even hate you for no reason, maybe their friends hates you."

The lawyer did, however, agree with the host Chude on his standpoint that the Big Brother Naija fandom is somewhat toxic while acknowledging that they go against the intended nature of the show, which is to be fun.

The controversial star stated that even though she didn't know where the hate was coming from, she received a lot of it. When asked if Tobi's fans have let up on her, she admitted that the hate she received had reduced.

In her words, "The hate has reduced drastically, some people still hate me. they are going to always hate I mean not everybody is going to like you. But has it reduced? drastically yes."

Going on she spoke about her system, detailing how her family, friends, and loved ones helped her prioritise herself. According to her, they helped her get through the hate train, especially when she first go out of the house.

CeeC recently re-entered the Big Brother house as a member of the handpicked All Star crew.

