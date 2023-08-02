ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She acknowledges that she had a lot of hate after leaving the house.

CeeC talks about the hate she has recieved post-BBN [Instagram/ceec]
CeeC talks about the hate she has recieved post-BBN [Instagram/ceec]

Recommended articles

Appearing as a guest on the With Chude podcast, CeeC noted that she received hate from different fanbases of her fellow housemates After her time on the show. She also noted that many people dislike her for reasons unknown to her.

In her words, "When you meet me in person you'd find out that whatever you thought about me, is not who I am. Some people even hate you for no reason, maybe their friends hates you."

She is one of the most popular faces to emerge from the Big Brother Naija franchise [Instagram/CeeCOfficial]
She is one of the most popular faces to emerge from the Big Brother Naija franchise [Instagram/CeeCOfficial] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer did, however, agree with the host Chude on his standpoint that the Big Brother Naija fandom is somewhat toxic while acknowledging that they go against the intended nature of the show, which is to be fun.

The controversial star stated that even though she didn't know where the hate was coming from, she received a lot of it. When asked if Tobi's fans have let up on her, she admitted that the hate she received had reduced.

In her words, "The hate has reduced drastically, some people still hate me. they are going to always hate I mean not everybody is going to like you. But has it reduced? drastically yes."

Going on she spoke about her system, detailing how her family, friends, and loved ones helped her prioritise herself. According to her, they helped her get through the hate train, especially when she first go out of the house.

CeeC recently re-entered the Big Brother house as a member of the handpicked All Star crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 Nigerian movies leaving and coming to Netflix this August

4 Nigerian movies leaving and coming to Netflix this August

Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

All you need to know about Nollywood's first movie to be shot on Sony Venice 2 camera

All you need to know about Nollywood's first movie to be shot on Sony Venice 2 camera

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Here is a ranking of Olamide Baddo's 9 albums

Here is a ranking of Olamide Baddo's 9 albums

Pere, Ike set trap for Alex and Cee-C to clash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere, Ike set trap for Alex and Cee-C to clash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here is your first look at 'The Boy Who Never Falls'

Here is your first look at 'The Boy Who Never Falls'

Serena Williams unveils gender of her unborn baby with drone display

Serena Williams unveils gender of her unborn baby with drone display

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show

Hermes pleads with organisers to be added to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths