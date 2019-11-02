Grammy award-winning American singer, Solange Knowles and her husband, Alan Ferguson are officially divorced after five years of marriage.

The 33-year-old singer announced the split on her social media page on Friday, November 1, 2019.

In her Instagram post, Solange did not share details concerning the cause of the divorce, instead, she wrote about her spiritual transition and how she is set to embark on a new journey.

Solange confirms her split from Alan Ferguson on Instagram (Essence)

She wrote, “11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do…”

Solange and Ferguson started dating in 2008 and got married six years later in an all-white ceremony in New Orleans.