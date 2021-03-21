Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor has revealed that he is married with kids.

The music star made this known during a chat with media personality Nancy Isime on her show, 'The Nancy Isime Show.'

Isime had asked the music star what advice he had for anyone working hard to make ends meet.

"What I'll say to him is if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. There's no limitation to what someone can achieve in life. This is Canada that I can never believe I'll have a visa talk less of having a family there," he said.

Isime apparently shocked to hear about the singer having family pried further; "You have a family in Canada?"

"That's where my family is based," Small Doctor replied.

"Your wife and children?" she asked.

''Yes," he replied.

Small Doctor is a Nigerian Fuji, afro-pop recording artist and performer.

He rose to fame in 2015 after he dropped the single 'Mosquito Killer,' which was followed by the hit song 'Penalty.'

He has gone on to release several hit songs and collaborated with other music stars including Davido.