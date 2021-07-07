Singer Zinoleesky buys Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22M
Zinoleesky's new ride is a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.
Recommended articles
The fast-rising music star shared the good news on his Instastory with a photo showing the key of his new ride.
He later took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, where he shared more photos of his new ride.
"The door to my blessings cannot be locked! I am sure this cannot be luck! 🤞🏽🤞🏽 Price just went up 😂🤞🏽," he captioned the photos.
Zinoleesky's new ride is a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng