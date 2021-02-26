American singer Tyrese Gibson has revealed how being single has affected him.

The actor and his ex-wife Samantha separated in 2020.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, February 26, 2021, the music star lamented about trying to start all over and meet new people.

"Dear God, With a healing heart I post this..... I am sorry for my sins and sorry for anything I’ve ever done to anyone rather I’m aware of it or not I just hope you find it in your heart to forgive me..... I have not met my BEST self yet and I know it," he wrote.

"I can’t wait to meet the NEW ME!!!!! This single life hits different especially since I could of never ever seen this coming...... Ever.... Back to the basics.... What’s your name? Where you from? Who yo momma nem? What you do? What’s your credit score? Jesus or Nah? Lol #TheVibes."

Tyrese and Samantha separated in 2020 after four years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2017, share one child -- 2-year-old daughter Soraya.

Gibson is also the father of 13-year-old daughter Shayla from a previous relationship.