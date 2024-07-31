ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The controversial artist was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2022 after being found guilty of sexual exploitation of minors, forced labor, and racketeering.

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Recommended articles

On July 31, 2024, Kelly's legal team filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to overturn his convictions on multiple sex crime charges.

The controversial artist, known for hits like, I Believe I Can Fly, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2022 after being found guilty of sexual exploitation of minors, forced labour, and racketeering. Kelly's lawyers argue that his trial was marred by several legal errors and that these mistakes violated his constitutional rights.

ALSO READ: R. Kelly gets extra 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

ADVERTISEMENT
R. Kelly, left, stands in court before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on June 6, 2019.E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
R. Kelly, left, stands in court before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on June 6, 2019.E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Business Insider USA
  1. Unfair jury selection: Kelly's defence claims that the jury selection process was flawed, potentially leading to a biased panel that was predisposed against him.
  2. Questionable evidence: The appeal challenges the admission of certain pieces of evidence that the defence believes should have been excluded from the trial. They argue that this evidence unduly influenced the jury's decision.
  3. Witness credibility: The legal team questions the reliability of the testimonies from key witnesses, suggesting that their accounts may not have been trustworthy.

R. Kelly's lawyers are pushing for either a complete reversal of the convictions or a new trial, insisting that the original trial was far from fair. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to hear the case could be a turning point in Kelly's long-standing legal battles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Supreme Court only hears a small percentage of cases each year, so it's uncertain whether they will take up Kelly's appeal. However, if they do, it could potentially lead to a new trial or even a release from his current sentence. For now, the world waits to see if the once-celebrated artist will get another chance to clear his name.

As the drama unfolds, many are left wondering whether justice will prevail or if this is just another chapter in the saga of a fallen star.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a role he assumed in December 2023. You can contact him at dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Here are 7 classic songs by Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu

Here are 7 classic songs by Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu

The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

Tiwa Savage endorses Rango Tenge Tenge

Tiwa Savage endorses Rango Tenge Tenge

Veteran Nigerian singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has died at 72

Veteran Nigerian singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has died at 72

Pulse Nigeria announces 4th edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Nigeria announces 4th edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

'House of Ga'a' is the most watched film on Netflix Nigeria

'House of Ga'a' is the most watched film on Netflix Nigeria

Actor Femi Adebayo overjoyed as he celebrates twin son's birthday

Actor Femi Adebayo overjoyed as he celebrates twin son's birthday

Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN shine at Blastfest Seattle

Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN shine at Blastfest Seattle

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT