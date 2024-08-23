ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Omah Lay says growing up in Nigeria makes one strong and unique

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also confesses that his mum's love and support keep him motivated.

Omah Lay's father was a drummer and his granddad was a percussionist [Instagram/Zachsangshow]
Speaking during a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, the singer shared his perspective on growing up in Nigeria and how it has influenced his success.

"It was beautiful growing up in Nigeria, where you have less," Omah Lay said. "Now that I have more, I can use my experiences and resources in ways that people who have always had more might not. In my opinion, it makes you very strong and unique."

The host then asked, "How proud are your parents?"

In response, Omah Lay expressed deep appreciation for his mother’s support, stressing how her love and support keep him going.

He explained, "My mum is very proud, she knows I love her so much and she loves me so much too. Her love for me is my fuel and I just look back at her and see how far we've come, my energy doesn't die. She's very proud of me and she trusts me and my decisions. She trusts that I'm going to be a very awesome human being and that keeps me going, it's very motivating."

The singer also opened up about his family’s musical background, which he believes has played a significant role in his own musical journey.

"My dad played the drums, not professionally, though but he played on the chairs, in the dining room, and stuff. My granddad used to be a percussionist, he played for some legendary high-life singers in his day and I think that is part of where my whole music thing came from. Growing up and realising that your granddad was a percussionist, it's another validating fact that I was born a musician," he said.

See the full interview below:

