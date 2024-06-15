ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats star Kaestyle features Omah Lay, 6lack on exciting EP 'Another Style'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented music sensation Kaestyle has released a new EP as he continues his mainstream rise.

Released on June 15, 2024, the EP has 5 tracks with guest appearances from Omah Lay, M3lon, and Grammy-nominated American sensation 6lack.

'Another Style' offers a showcase of Kaestyle’s virtuosity. From the second edition of the highlife-infused drill record 'Egberi' featuring Grammy nominee 6lack; to the melodic 'Que Sera Sera' with label mate M3lon, Kaestyle backs up his bold “Don’t box me yet” statement with his lyrical 'Gin and juice'.

Kaestyle's latest EP is another fine addition to his catalog after he teamed up with renowned music producer LeriQ for the exciting EP 'Asylum' in 2023.

The EP follows Kaestyle's recent success with 'My Dealer' which has enjoyed impressive success with over 5 million Spotify streams in less than a month. The song has also enjoyed attention outside Nigeria as it charted on NO. 16 on the Official UK Afrobeats charts and NO. 23 in the US billboard Afrobeats chart.

Kaestyle's status as one of Afrobeats' rising stars was recently recognised by Spotify Nigeria as he was included on the magazine cover of their New Music Friday edition.

'Another Style' serves as an exciting showcase of Kaestyle's genre-bending ability as he continues to push the boundaries of Nigerian pop music through a fusion of indigenous and contemporary genres.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

