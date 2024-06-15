Afrobeats star Kaestyle features Omah Lay, 6lack on exciting EP 'Another Style'

Released on June 15, 2024, the EP has 5 tracks with guest appearances from Omah Lay, M3lon, and Grammy-nominated American sensation 6lack.

'Another Style' offers a showcase of Kaestyle’s virtuosity. From the second edition of the highlife-infused drill record 'Egberi' featuring Grammy nominee 6lack; to the melodic 'Que Sera Sera' with label mate M3lon, Kaestyle backs up his bold “Don’t box me yet” statement with his lyrical 'Gin and juice'.

Kaestyle's latest EP is another fine addition to his catalog after he teamed up with renowned music producer LeriQ for the exciting EP 'Asylum' in 2023.

The EP follows Kaestyle's recent success with 'My Dealer' which has enjoyed impressive success with over 5 million Spotify streams in less than a month. The song has also enjoyed attention outside Nigeria as it charted on NO. 16 on the Official UK Afrobeats charts and NO. 23 in the US billboard Afrobeats chart.

Kaestyle's status as one of Afrobeats' rising stars was recently recognised by Spotify Nigeria as he was included on the magazine cover of their New Music Friday edition.