Singer Kcee shuts down Chupez Talent Hunt Competition, winner walks home with N1.2million

It was all shades of fun and excitement as talented young musician, Terzungweh Terver Freeman (Zege), secured the sum of N1.2 Million at the first edition of Chupez Talent Hunt Competition. The event took place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The talent Hunt allowed Nigerians from different parts of the country with different talents, ranging from Singing, Dancing, Acting, Arts and Creativity etc to show their talent uniquely. The initiative had over 200 entries from young Nigerians who were requested to make a video showing their talent. 10 lucky entries were then selected into the finals with the opportunity of winning N1,000,000 for the 1st prize, N500,000 for the 2nd prize and N200,000 each for the remaining 8 contestants.

Notable stars at the event include, comedians such as I go Save, Mc Pashun, Koloman, and several others. Ace Comedian, Senator and Talented Actress, Rekiya Yusuf (Mimi) of popular television series, My Flatmates hosted the event.

In addition to the already stated prize money given to the 10 finalists, N200,000 was given to each finalist by CEO of New Age Mobile Concept, Chief Kingsley Okpara. While Dr. Emeka Anibara of Jumek Phones gave the sum of N300,000 to the 3rd prize winner, Adamu Danladi (Gaza). This brought the total prize money for the 1st winner, Terzungweh Terver Freeman (Zege) to N1,200,000, 2nd winner, Amarachi Amachukwu (Amastar) and the 3rd winner took home N700,000 each. The other 7 finalist went home with N400,000 each.

Speaking about the success of the event, CEO, Chupez Phone Accessories, Mr Chupez Chukwudi Ezechukwu said: Chupez Talent Hunt season 1 has come and gone but the memory will always be archived with us. Hearty congratulations to our winners. It has been an amazing journey right from the Instagram live shows on Sundays, down to entry collections, and the big show; the grand finale. Join us next year for season 2, it’s going to be something big, watch out!”

The event was produced by the delectable Media/Radio Veteran, YAW of Wazobia Fm and CEO YawNaija Entertainment.

