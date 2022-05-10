Singer Kcee shuts down Chupez Talent Hunt Competition, winner walks home with N1.2million

Notable stars at the event include, comedians such as I go Save, Mc Pashun, Koloman, and several others. Ace Comedian, Senator and Talented Actress, Rekiya Yusuf (Mimi) of popular television series, My Flatmates hosted the event.

In addition to the already stated prize money given to the 10 finalists, N200,000 was given to each finalist by CEO of New Age Mobile Concept, Chief Kingsley Okpara. While Dr. Emeka Anibara of Jumek Phones gave the sum of N300,000 to the 3rd prize winner, Adamu Danladi (Gaza). This brought the total prize money for the 1st winner, Terzungweh Terver Freeman (Zege) to N1,200,000, 2nd winner, Amarachi Amachukwu (Amastar) and the 3rd winner took home N700,000 each. The other 7 finalist went home with N400,000 each.

Speaking about the success of the event, CEO, Chupez Phone Accessories, Mr Chupez Chukwudi Ezechukwu said: Chupez Talent Hunt season 1 has come and gone but the memory will always be archived with us. Hearty congratulations to our winners. It has been an amazing journey right from the Instagram live shows on Sundays, down to entry collections, and the big show; the grand finale. Join us next year for season 2, it’s going to be something big, watch out!”

The event was produced by the delectable Media/Radio Veteran, YAW of Wazobia Fm and CEO YawNaija Entertainment.

