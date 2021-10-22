RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Djinee chides kids of corrupt Nigerian politicians

Odion Okonofua

The music star tweets about children of corrupt politicians looking the other way to the crimes committed by their parents.

Nigerian music star Djinee [Instagram/Djinee]

Nigerian singer Djinee has asked the kids of the corrupt politicians in the country if they ever tackle their parents over the state of the nation.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

"I know this is a stupid thought. But sometimes I wonder if the children of these politicians ever tell their dads something like "daddy you dey f#ck up. People dey suffer"," he tweeted.

"I guess not because how would University of Cambridge fees be paid? Daddy has to keep stealing & politicking!"

The singer's tweet may be connected to the deteriorating state of the nation.

Odion Okonofua

