Singer Ayra Starr says that Nigeria and the UK are similar

Speaking during a recent interview with Capital Xtra, the singer spoke about her time on tour with Chris Brown, the release of her new album, The Year I Turned 21, and her travel experiences.

The host asked, "You said that in the US, the biggest culture you've experienced is the food portion size. What is the biggest culture shock in the UK?"

Ayra Starr replied, "I feel like the UK is very similar to Nigeria, so the culture is not as different, but I think it's the food. The UK food, not Chinese, Nigerian, or Italian food, is British food. There was one food that I had that was jellied."

ADVERTISEMENT

She was also asked to reveal a song by someone else that she wish that she had written herself.

"Bitch better have my money by Rihanna or Snooze by SZA, the whole of SZA's SOS album," the singer replied.

Ayra Starr was then asked to divulge her hidden talent, after which she laughed and responded, "I can sleep anywhere. I can sleep standing; I can even sleep in a pool."

When the host asked her about the best gift she received from a fan, she recalled a recent incident where a fan gifted her a bracelet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Oh, I have so many. Two weeks ago at the arena on tour, a fan gave me a bracelet that she made for me because the last heartbreak song is her song because she just broke up with her boyfriend and we started crying together," she narrated.

Ayra Starr also revealed that if she could relocate to another country, it would be New York City in the USA.