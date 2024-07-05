ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Ayra Starr says that Nigeria and the UK are similar

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She said that the food in the UK was also a culture shock for her.

Ayra Starr (MIKEY OSHAI)
Ayra Starr (MIKEY OSHAI)

Recommended articles

Speaking during a recent interview with Capital Xtra, the singer spoke about her time on tour with Chris Brown, the release of her new album, The Year I Turned 21, and her travel experiences.

The host asked, "You said that in the US, the biggest culture you've experienced is the food portion size. What is the biggest culture shock in the UK?"

Ayra Starr replied, "I feel like the UK is very similar to Nigeria, so the culture is not as different, but I think it's the food. The UK food, not Chinese, Nigerian, or Italian food, is British food. There was one food that I had that was jellied."

ADVERTISEMENT

She was also asked to reveal a song by someone else that she wish that she had written herself.

"Bitch better have my money by Rihanna or Snooze by SZA, the whole of SZA's SOS album," the singer replied.

Ayra Starr was then asked to divulge her hidden talent, after which she laughed and responded, "I can sleep anywhere. I can sleep standing; I can even sleep in a pool."

When the host asked her about the best gift she received from a fan, she recalled a recent incident where a fan gifted her a bracelet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Oh, I have so many. Two weeks ago at the arena on tour, a fan gave me a bracelet that she made for me because the last heartbreak song is her song because she just broke up with her boyfriend and we started crying together," she narrated.

Ayra Starr also revealed that if she could relocate to another country, it would be New York City in the USA.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Banky W goes back to school to pursue a Master's degree in Policy

Banky W goes back to school to pursue a Master's degree in Policy

Kendrick Lamar continues victory lap as he releases music video for 'Not Like Us'

Kendrick Lamar continues victory lap as he releases music video for 'Not Like Us'

Singer Ayra Starr says that Nigeria and the UK are similar

Singer Ayra Starr says that Nigeria and the UK are similar

Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

You are a sister to me - Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt note to Bisola Aiyeola

You are a sister to me - Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt note to Bisola Aiyeola

What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko

Zero chills! Kenyans force Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko to clarify post & offer apology

Nicki Minaj congratulates the newly weds

Nicki Minaj congratulates Davido and Chioma on their wedding

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

Burna Boy, Wizkid and 8 other Nigerian celebrities born in July

Olu Jacobs was reported to have passed away On June 30, 2024, but the news was promptly debunked [Premium times]

Olu Jacobs and 9 Nigerian celebrities who have fallen victim to fake death reports